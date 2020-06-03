Neitzert, Jensen still leading in council races, Mickelson leads in school board as votes will continue to be counted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Incumbent council member Greg Neitzert leads Julian Beaudion in the Northwest District Sioux Falls City Council race. Neitzert has 61.2% of the vote so far.

Votes needed to be counted this morning from several other local precincts. The Sioux Falls City Clerk’s Office said the counting of absentee ballots would start again at 10 a.m. today.

Cynthia Mickelson had a commanding lead over Sarah Stokke in the Sioux Falls School Board race with a reported 84% of the precinct votes in to earn 69% of those votes.

Alex Jensen continued to lead incumbent Theresa Stehly in the at-large city council race. With a reported 79% of the precinct votes in Jensen led with 5,337 votes to Stehly’s 4,702

Pat Starr ran unopposed in the Northeast district and Marshall Selberg ran unopposed in the Southwest district for their city council seats.

Heat and humidity were causing problems with ballot scanners, local election officials told KELOLAND’s Perry Groten after polls had closed last night.

Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County election officials had reported high numbers of absentee ballots for the election.

Election officials told KELOLAND tonight that absentee ballots would be counted after the in-person poll votes.

Voting results began to trickle in just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Two charter amendments were also on the city election ballot for Charter Amendment A and Charter Amendment B. Voters are overwhelmingly in favor of these amendments.

Charter Amendment A is whether district seats must reside in the district they hope to represent for a specific period of time. The proposed change would require City Council members representing a district to live in the particular district for at least six months prior to the election.

Charter Amendment B would make sure proposed changes to the Charter Revision Commission would follow requirements at least as stringent as those set in the State Constitution.

The combined city/school election from April was postponed to join the June 2 primary election.

