Voters turn out at the polls in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voters started lining up long before the polls opened Tuesday morning at Faith Baptist Fellowship in Sioux Falls and continued to show up throughout the day.

Every election has its hot-button issues.

“COVID and riots. I don’t know who has control, but I like to think the person I voted for does,” Greg Reiter said.

At least one voter wasn’t shy about his motivation for voting.

“I’m not a big fan of Trump, so I just figured I’d like to see him out of office just because of the way he handled the whole social justice issues hasn’t been great in my opinion, so I’d like to see Biden in office,” Ethan Crouch said.

Crouch didn’t vote in the 2016 election. This year, he drove four hours to cast his ballot.

“I go to school in North Dakota, so I came down because I didn’t get my absentee ballot in in time, so,” Crouch said.

A steady stream of voters have made their way into the polling place at 57th Street and Minnesota Avenue, including a pair of friends who met just minutes earlier.

“I’m a naturalized citizen and I am so proud to be an American,” Maria Leach said.

A U.S. citizen since 1981, Leach moved to South Dakota in July and made fast friends with Jan Fonder outside the polling place.

“I’m from Iowa originally. I’ve been here since high school, which has been about 50-some years,” Jan Fonder said. “We don’t tell ages,” Leach added. “Yeah, yeah, we just walked out of the car and walked down the steps and here we are,” Fonder said.

Fonder calls it her duty to vote, while Crouch says his first voting experience was worth the trip.

“I think so, yeah, felt good to cast my vote,” Crouch said.

Crouch is studying to become a flight instructor at UND. He had an online class Tuesday at noon and then planned to make the drive back to Grand Forks.