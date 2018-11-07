Voters Reject Amendment W

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

There won’t be any changes to campaign finance, lobbying laws or the creation of a government accounting board as South Dakotans voted against Amendment W.

With 698 of 698 precincts counted, 55 percent (174,045) voted “No” on Amendment W, while 45 percent (142,737) voted “Yes.”

