Voters heading to polls prior to Election Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The election is one week from today, but many voters aren’t waiting until November 3rd to cast their ballots.

Long lines have become commonplace at the Minnehaha County Election Center, where voters are casting their absentee ballots. The list of reasons why they’re voting prior to November 3rd is as long as the line itself.

“I want to beat the crowds on Election Day. I know it’s going to be extremely busy,” Sharon Egan said.

“This is probably the most important election there is,” Garret Anglin said.

“Just to be able to have time to pray about it beforehand and not feel rushed going to work and all that good stuff,” Krystle Tufte said.

Krystle Tufte typically votes early, and was first in line today.

“I just feel like, especially this year, that maybe on voting day that everything will be packed and kind of crazy and chaotic,” Tufte said.

Drop boxes are available for those with completed absentee ballots. As for the voters who began lining up at 7:30 this morning, they want to make sure their voices are heard.

“I think there’s crucial issues at stake, big presidential election obviously this year,” Egan said.

“This COVID crisis and stuff we need a leader that will pull through,” Anglin said.

With so many reasons to vote, lines like these could continue until the polls close on Election Day.

Absentee voting closes at 5:00 p.m. each weekday, but if you’re in line by 5:00 you will be allowed to vote.