Voters cast ballots at Minnehaha County Election Center ahead of Election Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Election Day is less than 24 hours away. But some voters in Minnehaha County are heading to the polls early.

It’s another day of long lines outside the Minnehaha County Election Center.

“It’s just really important to get your voice out there right now, our country is in a very rocky place right now, all of our voices need to be heard,” waiting in line, Miranda McDowell said.

“We are in a strange time, COVID-19 and so forth, and our kids, we need to try to make a better way for them,” waiting in line, Constance Dockery said.

People we spoke with on Monday say they’ve been waiting in line for about an hour. They say it’s an important time to exercise their right to vote.

“It’s your civic duty to vote, it’s especially important this year to stand up for the rights of people who aren’t represented as well in this country,” waiting in line, Jesse Moss said.

“I’m a retired Veteran and I fought for everybody’s rights to vote,” waiting in line, Loren Miller said. “I think if everybody votes we get a better perspective of what does the country want, what do we want, what do we need, times change but everybody has that right, and that is what America is about.”

For these voters, the long lines are worth the wait to make sure their voices are heard.

“My vote will count so I’m here for the wait,” McDowell said.

Polling locations in South Dakota are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.