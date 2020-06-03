Vote counting continues in Minnehaha County, Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Minnehaha County and the city of Sioux Falls is still waiting for the final tallies from yesterday’s election.

Having two elections at the same time and seeing an influx of absentee voting this election, processing the ballots has been a little bit slower and votes are still being counted today.

“All we have left are the absentee ballots. Normally that wouldn’t be that big of a number but in this instance here, I’m thinking we got about 27 or 28,000 absentee ballots. And I don’t know what the split is for that between the city and the county. But I’m thinking the absentee turnout was bigger than the foot traffic was yesterday at the polling places. I’m not sure about that yet,” Bob Litz, the Minnehaha County Auditor, said.

Having the primary, city and school elections all on the same day resulted in a lot of ballots to process.

“We had to get them all back, and we’re glad people sent them back. We don’t want to discourage that. We’re going to keep on going through this and get to the end of these absentee ballots because the integrity of this election is so very important. We know it’s going slow, much slower than even we anticipated, but we’re going to stick at it all day until it’s done,” Tom Greco, the Sioux Falls City Clerk said.

And many people stepped up to help.

“It’s humbling to see all these people step forward and have an interest in the process. Boy, they sure came out of the woodwork on this here. It’s good to see people and the attitude and spirit is good and it’s actually a fun place to work,” Litz said.

Litz says they are already thinking of ways they can be more prepared in November if a lot of people continue to vote absentee.