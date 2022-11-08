SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polling locations in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have been busy all day with voters coming in to practice their civic duty.

“It’s my right and privilege to vote and I want to see some changes in government,” Joel Arntsen, a Sioux Falls voter, said.

“I think it’s important that you get your opinions out there, especially young people. It might seem like just one vote can’t make a difference but if we all get out there and vote then it’s not just one,” Rayne Prahl, a Sioux Falls voter, said.

Ben Kyte, the Minnehaha County Auditor says there has been a good turnout all day at the polling places. He asks voters to be patient with the workers.

“I got in really fast, I was in line maybe a minute,” Arntsen said.

“Everything is pretty smooth sailing, easy going,” Prahl said.

Kyte told KELOLAND News just after one this afternoon that they were processing absentee ballots. He says around 17,000 absentee ballots came in, which is about 13 percent of the voting population in Minnehaha County.

Over in Lincoln County, auditor Sheri Lund says they’ve also seen a lot of people going through the polling locations and workers are busy.

She says anyone with questions about what’s on the ballot or where their polling location is can check the State Voter Information Portal on the South Dakota Secretary of State website.