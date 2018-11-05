Sutton Makes Final Push For Votes

HARRISBURG, S.D. - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Billie Sutton traveled to Tea, Harrisburg and Brandon on Monday.

He told KELOLAND News he was enjoying meeting so many people and will keep fighting for their votes until the bitter end.

It was a packed house at the Fresh Horses Saloon in Harrisburg on Monday. Voters, including Lacey Wingert, came out to get to know the man who could be the next governor of South Dakota.

"A lot of people here, which is great! The more the better," Harrisburg voter Lacey Wingert said.

For Wingert, this is a personal choice. Her children have chronic illnesses, and she believes Sutton's proposals could help with medical costs. She also thinks he has a real shot of becoming the state's first Democratic governor in decades.

"Republican friends and family are supporting him. I haven't really seen that type of support in years past with other candidates. Kind of reminiscent of Tom Daschle and Tim Johnson support," Wingert said.

As for the man of the hour, he's using these last two days to get his message out. Even the youngest members of his family are pitching in.

"Now we have a 2-and-a-half-year-old son named Liam who for Halloween the other day went as Uncle Sam. He was going around telling people, 'I want you to vote for my dad'," Sutton said.

In all seriousness, Sutton says he's going to be working hard until the very end.

"We need leaders that are going to bring us together around shared values. Like honesty, integrity and hard work. We all have the same ideals. We believe if you work hard, you should be able to get ahead. That our kids and our grandkids should have the same opportunities that we had. That when agriculture is strong in South Dakota, South Dakota is strong. And that our state government should be as honest and trustworthy as its people," Sutton said.