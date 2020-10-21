Submit your questions for South Dakota candidates before the election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News wants to help you get to know the candidates before you cast your ballot.

South Dakotans will be voting for a U.S. Representative. Libertarian Randy Luallin is challenging incumbent Dusty Johnson for the state’s only seat in the U.S. House.

Voters will also select a candidate to represent South Dakota in the U.S. Senate. Democrat Dan Ahlers is challenging incumbent Mike Rounds.

