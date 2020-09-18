Strong start to early voting in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Voters who want to make their voices heard on Election Day showed up at polling places across South Dakota on this first day of in-person absentee voting.

Turnout was higher than expected in Minnehaha County, Friday, where lines, at times, stretched outside the Election Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

The long, socially-distanced lines didn’t discourage Minnehaha County voters from waiting their turn to vote absentee.

“It goes really quick. It looks like a long line, because you stand 6-feet apart, there’s safety precautions,” Sioux Falls voter Connie Scott said.

Precautions such as poll workers cleaning the Election Center as often as possible.

“So we go wipe down the booths, we try to do it between every use and it’s kept us pretty busy, I might have to get one more person over here,” Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz said.

The deeply-divided national political landscape is driving many of the early voters to the polls.

“The way things are with the parties and the heated debates and things, and all my life at my job, I worked for the federal government, so I just kind of know how things go with things, too,” Sioux Falls voter David Franssens said.

Turnout in Minnehaha County has been far from a typical first day of in-person voting.

“It’s unusual that this early in the absentee period that it’s this brisk, so if this goes on, we’re going to have a lot more absentee ballots to deal with than I was anticipating,” Litz said.

Of course, if you vote early, you’re going to have to do your homework earlier, and voters have been cramming on the candidates and the issues before showing up here.

“I did some research on it before we came, I was doing more research yesterday,” Sioux Falls voter Kaitlin Scott said.

To these voters, exercising their civic duty is one certainty during these uncertain times.

“I’m voting today because I can, it’s a privilege and a right,” Connie Scott said.

The Election Center in downtown Sioux Falls will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You’ll need to bring a photo ID to vote. Clean pens to fill-out the ballots will be available, but you’re asked to help out by bringing a pen from home.

KELOLAND News is Your Local Election Headquarters; view the special campaign web page for information about both upcoming 2020 elections.