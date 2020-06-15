1  of  2
Stehly requests recount in Sioux Falls At-Large City Council race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls city council member is asking for a recount following the June 2 election.

According to the initial results, councilor Theresa Stehly lost to challenger Alex Jensen by just more than 100 votes.

Stehly announced Monday she filed official paperwork on Friday, June 12, for a municipal recount of the 2020 At-Large race. 

Stehly says her representative on the recount board is former U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, Randy Seiler.

Review the official recount request submitted below:

Page 1 of 2020 06 12 Theresa Stehly Recount Request

