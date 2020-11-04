Sports betting approved for Deadwood as South Dakota voters pass Amendment B

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters have said “Yes” to Amendment B, which will authorize the South Dakota Legislature to allow sports betting in Deadwood.

As this story was published, 90% of the votes were in. Voters in South Dakota approved Amendment B with 58.5 percent voting “Yes” and 41.5 percent voting “No.”

Amendment B wants South Dakota voters to bet on the future of Deadwood. Right now, only certain games are legal in Deadwood. Those include: card games, roulette and slot machines. This amendment authorizes the South Dakota Legislature to add wagering on sporting events to the list of games allowed in Deadwood.

According to the South Dakota Attorney General’s statement, any gaming that is authorized by the Legislature in Deadwood would also be allowed at on-reservation tribal casinos. The nine tribal governments that could also offer sports betting are: the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux, Yankton Sioux, Flandreau Santee Sioux, Lower Brule Sioux, Crow Creek Sioux, Rosebud Sioux, Oglala Sioux, Cheyenne River Sioux and Standing Rock Sioux.

Supporters say the amendment would boost tourism and add new tax revenue to help local cities, schools and the state.

