South Dakota voters sending Sen. Rounds back to Washington, D.C.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who served as governor of South Dakota for two terms has won a second term as U.S. Senator.

Senator Mike Rounds will return to Washington, D.C., after winning re-election over Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers. Minutes after polls closed across South Dakota, the Associated Press called the race for the incumbent.

Rounds is a South Dakota native who served for nine years in the S.D. Senate. He was the state’s 31st governor from 2003 – 2011. During his first term as a U.S. Senator, he served on four committees: Senate Armed Services; Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; Veterans’ Affairs; and Environment and Public Works.

