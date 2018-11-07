Campaign

South Dakota Voters Pass Amendment Z

By:

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 11:48 PM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 05:51 AM CST

Voters have passed Constitutional Amendment Z.

It will limit amendments to have a single subject and require proposed amendments to be presented and voted on separately. 

With 698 of 698 precincts counted, the Yes votes are at 62 percent (195,745) with the No votes at 38 percent (117,925).

South Dakota lawmakers voted earlier this year to put the measure on the ballot. There was little campaign activity around the measure ahead of Tuesday's election.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson sponsored the measure in the Legislature. He's said supporters want to make sure that voters understand what they're voting for at the polls. Critics have questioned how the proposal would work.

Find full election results on KELOLAND.com.
 

