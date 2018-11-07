South Dakota Voters Pass Amendment Z

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Voters have passed Constitutional Amendment Z.

It will limit amendments to have a single subject and require proposed amendments to be presented and voted on separately.

With 698 of 698 precincts counted, the Yes votes are at 62 percent (195,745) with the No votes at 38 percent (117,925).

South Dakota lawmakers voted earlier this year to put the measure on the ballot. There was little campaign activity around the measure ahead of Tuesday's election.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson sponsored the measure in the Legislature. He's said supporters want to make sure that voters understand what they're voting for at the polls. Critics have questioned how the proposal would work.

Find full election results on KELOLAND.com.

