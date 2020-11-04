South Dakota voters approve medical marijuana initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in South Dakota have voted “Yes” on Initiated Measure 26, which will establish a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

As this story was published, 90% of the votes were in. Voters in South Dakota approved Initiated Measure 26 with 69.3% voting “Yes” and 30.7 voting “No.”

This measure legalizes the use of medical marijuana by qualifying patients, including minors. According to the South Dakota Attorney General’s statement, the phrase “medical use” includes the use, delivery, manufacture of marijuana and marijuana-based product treat medical conditions certified by the patients’ practitioners.

If passed, South Dakota patients would have to have a registration card from the State Department of Health. Cardholders would be able to possess 3 ounces of marijuana and additional amounts of marijuana products.

IM 26 would legalize some substances that are considered felony controlled substances under the current law.

Find full election results for South Dakota races and more on KELOLAND.com.

