South Dakota Secretary of State prepares for a long night

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Voting machines are busy tonight counting a high number of ballots in the 2020 general election.

KELOALND’s Kelli Volk is in Pierre and joins us live from outside the Secretary of State’s Office.

“I saw three counties that are over 80% turnout. Jones County had north of 85% turnout and Potter County area had around 80% turnout, which is just phenomenal,” SD Secretary of State Steve Barnett said.

Barnett also commented on the work of this year’s election workers.

“I do want to thank the election workers that stepped up and made election day possible. We had a lot of workers this year that stepped up in the middle of a pandemic,” Barnett said.

“We’re locked in to a much longer night, would you say,” Kelli Volk asked.

“It’s going to be some time yet, before we get the final pieces of the puzzle and determine what the final turnout will be. There are a number of counties who still have a number of precincts that have yet to report,” Barnett said.

Find full election results for South Dakota races and more on KELOLAND.com.

CLICK for Twitter updates from KELOLAND News reporters covering Election Day 2020