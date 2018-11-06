South Dakota GOP Candidates To Monitor Election Results From Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party is gathering in downtown Sioux Falls to watch election results come in.

U.S. House candidate Dusty Johnson and gubernatorial candidate Kristi Noem both have their headquarters at the Hilton Garden Inn. KELOLAND News will be there throughout the evening as well.

KELOLAND's Dan Santella is covering the Johnson campaign. The 42-year-old former Chief of Staff to outgoing Governor Dennis Daugaard is trying to win the state's only seat in the U.S. House, which Rep. Noem is giving up due to her run for governor.

KELOLAND's Brady Mallory will be focused on the Noem campaign.

Follow all of our KELOLAND News staff working this election on Social Media.

Facebook

KELOLAND News

KELO Angela Kennecke

KELO Bob Mercer

KELO Brady Mallory

KELO Kelli Volk

KELO Casey Wonnenberg

KELO Dan Santella

KELO Don Jorgensen

KELO Perry Groten

KELO Sammi Bjelland

KELO Sarah McDonald

Twitter

KELOLAND News

KELO Angela Kennecke

KELO Bob Mercer

KELO Brady Mallory

KELO Kelli Volk

KELO Casey Wonnenberg

KELO Dan Santella

KELO Don Jorgensen

KELO Perry Groten

KELO Sammi Bjelland

KELO Sarah McDonald