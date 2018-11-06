Campaign

South Dakota GOP Candidates To Monitor Election Results From Sioux Falls

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 05:13 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 05:13 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party is gathering in downtown Sioux Falls to watch election results come in. 

U.S. House candidate Dusty Johnson and gubernatorial candidate Kristi Noem both have their headquarters at the Hilton Garden Inn.  KELOLAND News will be there throughout the evening as well. 

KELOLAND's Dan Santella is covering the Johnson campaign.  The 42-year-old former Chief of Staff to outgoing Governor Dennis Daugaard is trying to win the state's only seat in the U.S. House, which Rep. Noem is giving up due to her run for governor. 

KELOLAND's Brady Mallory will be focused on the Noem campaign.  

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


