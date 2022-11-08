SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Polls in South Dakota are open on Election Day 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Voters in the central time zone will be able to cast their ballots starting at 7 a.m. CT.

Ahead of Election Day, early voting was open in South Dakota starting on Sept. 23 and the voter registration deadline was October 24. In Minnehaha County, more than 15,000 people have already voted; that includes both mail-in and in-person, according to auditor Ben Kyte.

Other counties discussed the absentee ballot process and how absentee ballots are counted on Election Day.

There are a number of statewide races to be decided including governor, U.S. House of Representative, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State and two ballot issues. Before you go to vote, find a sample ballot on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website.

Statewide races

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor, there are three candidate tickets:

Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) and Jennifer Keintz (D-Eden)

Tracey Quint (Libertarian-Sioux Falls) and Ashley Strand (Libertarian-Rapid City)

Kristi Noem (R-Castlewood) and Larry Rhoden (R-Union Center)

In the U.S. Senate race, there are three candidates on the ballot:

Brian Bengs (D-Aberdeen)

Tamara Lesnar (Libertarian-Grenville)

John Thune (R-Sioux Falls)

In the U.S. Representative race, there are two candidates on the ballot:

Collin Duprel (Libertarian-Vale)

Dusty Johnson (R-Mitchell)

There are two candidates in the Secretary of State race:

Thomas Cool (D-Sioux Falls)

Monae Johnson (R-Rapid City)

South Dakota ballot questions

There are two statewide ballot questions for all South Dakota voters. Constitutional Amendment D is an amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid eligibility. Initiated Measure 27 is an initiated measure legalizing the possession, use and distribution of marijuana.

Sioux Falls initiated measure

Sioux Falls voters will also be voting on a city-initiated measure to ban the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses with the city limits. Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.

South Dakota legislature candidates

You may live in a district with only one legislative candidate. In the Senate, there are 20 districts with only a Republican candidate on the ballot because there are no other opposing candidates. In the South Dakota House, there are 12 districts with only Republican candidates on the ballot because there are no other opposing candidates.

KELOLAND News reached out to everyone running for a seat in the South Dakota Senate and House of Representatives to give voters a sense of who’s running for office. Find the responses for candidates from your district.

Election complaints

Any complaints of voter intimidation, threats against staff or fraud can be reported to a United States Assistant Attorney on election day.

Ann Hoffman was appointed District Election Officer for South Dakota by U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell. Hoffman will oversee the Election Day Program on November 8 to handle any complaints from South Dakota regarding the election.

Those with complaints or concerns on election day can contact Hoffman at (605) 357-2363 or the FBI at (605) 334-6881.

In Lincoln County, there was a public testing of the ballot counting machines last week.

KELOLAND News will have Election Day 2022 coverage on-air and online. Look for live reports and updates throughout the day.