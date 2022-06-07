SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voices of voters will be heard throughout South Dakota on Tuesday.

Starting at 7 a.m. and continuing until 7 p.m. local time, registered voters will select candidates in South Dakota’s primary election.

Across the state, Republican voters will choose candidates in the gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races. Depending on which district you live in, you could also be voting for state senators and representatives.

All voters in the state can also vote on Amendment C. Constitutional Amendment C would require 60 percent of voters to approve a ballot measure that involves changing taxes or spending more than $10 million.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? You can check that online at the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website. Simply fill out your info, and if you are registered to vote, it will show you your polling location.

Voter registration is open for the 2022 General Election until Oct. 24, 2022.

A government-issued ID such as a driver’s license, tribal card, or veterans ID is required to vote. If you are a college student, you can bring a school identification card.

If you do not have an approved photo ID when you show up to vote in-person, you may complete a personal identification affidavit and still vote on a regular ballot.

KELOLAND News has a team of journalists working on Primary Day. Follow them on social media to track the latest developments.

KELOLAND News will have team coverage of Tuesday’s election online and on-air throughout the day. Look for the latest in this story.