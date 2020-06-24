Sioux Falls City Council race recount underway Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls City Council race isn’t over just yet.

Voters went to the polls in early June, but a recount is underway Wednesday.

A panel of three people have going through ballots one by one since about 9:00 a.m.

Between election day ballots and absentee, there are nearly 29,000 ballots.

Councilor Theresa Stehly is the one who requested the recount.

Election day results showed her challenger, Alex Jensen, received just over 100 more votes than she did.

“I’m really confident in the process, and at the end of the day, I want to protect the integrity of the citizens’ vote and make sure every vote was counted,” Theresa Stehly said.

“The recount board is going to make certain that it’s a fair and accurate result and I think that will be a good thing for voters and for the election process,” Alex Jensen said.

The board has been checking each ballot for a stamp.

Ballots with no stamp, which the City Clerk attributed to human error, won’t be counted.

But the board came to a consensus that ballots with a county stamp rather than a city one can be counted.

“We had primary ballots and city/school ballots at each on of our polling places in the city on election day. It’s possible that an election worker inadvertently used a Minnehaha stamp on one of ours and the same could’ve happened with the primary ballots,” Sioux Falls City Clerk Greco said.

Ballots started being tabulated after the lunch hour.