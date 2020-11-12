Sen. Rounds on Biden security briefings, possible cabinet

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — While many Republicans in Washington are still standing firmly behind President Donald Trump and his unsupported claims of voter fraud, some GOP leaders from Utah to Ohio to New Hampshire believe it’s time for the administration to treat Democrat Joe Biden like the president-elect he is.

Five days after Biden won the election, Trump continues to block Biden from receiving the security briefings, federal funding and other access traditionally afforded to presidential transition teams.

Senator Mike Rounds from South Dakota spoke on the topic in Washington, D.C. on Thursday during a question and answer session with the media.

Question: Do you believe that Vice President Biden should be receiving security briefings?

Rounds: I do think they’re gonna have to work that out in very short order. Look, one of these two men will be the President of the United States, after the election results have come in. And I think at this point just as a matter of protecting our nation’s interests, I do think that both the president and his competition here, Vice President Biden should have access to those classified reports.

Question: Is it a security risk if Biden isn’t getting that kind of access right now?

Rounds: I don’t think it’s a security risk right now. But I think, should we need a transition in the future, this would simplify that transition, and it would provide them with more information to make a smoother transition. We’ve got time yet, but I do think they’re going to have to work out that specific issue in short order.

Question: And Senator Sanders seem to be appear to be open to serving in a potential President Biden administration and his cabinet. Do you think with the Republican majority in the Senate that he’d be able to be confirmed.

Rounds: I think it would be a challenge.

Question: Why would you think it’d be a challenge?

Rounds: How long have you been in Washington, D.C.?