Sen. Mike Rounds wins GOP nomination in South Dakota Primary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sen. Mike Rounds will represent the Republician Party in South Dakota’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.

Rounds, South Dakota’s former Governor, will defend his Senate seat in the November General Election against Democrat Dan Ahlers.

On Tuesday, Rounds defeated Scyller Borglum in the GOP primary election.

While Sen. Rounds was awaiting additional results, he talked with KELOLAND News about how eager he was see the final numbers. Rounds said if he won that he’d be working on improving the economy, cutting taxes and reduce regulations.

“We’ve got a conservative judicial system right now, and those are things we can point to as being results, but we’ve got a lot of work to do yet. We’ve got to rebuild our economy. We’ve got to respond to the pandemic, and right now our country is really hurting. And we’re going to have to respond to that in a fashion that brings everybody together,” Rounds said.

“We get a whole let more done when we feel as though our voices are being heard and when we feel secure,” he continued to say, “And, most certainly when we have the opportunities to act as a nation in unison. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but the first step tonight has been a good one for us, but we’re not going to take our eyes off the ball in November. Most certainly, this is a case of between now and then we’re going to have to maintain a lot of the relief from this pandemic and healing ways right now a country that is mourning.”

In 2014, Rounds won his first term to the U.S. Senate election, defeating Rick Weiland.

