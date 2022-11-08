SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No matter how long the lines were when you showed up to vote, South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett said it was too early to know what this year’s turnout will look like when KELOLAND News caught up with him at about 2:30 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

“I think you could see anywhere from 55 to 64% or something for turnout, but hard to know at this point,” Barnett said.

Non-presidential election years such as 2022 often see lower voting numbers. Barnett says in the last three such elections, turnout did vary.

“In 2018 we had about just under 65% turnout for the general election and then 2014 we had just under 55% and then 2010 we had 62.27,” Barnett said.

This year, he says weather might also play a factor.

“I don’t think the absentee numbers were as strong as in the past few midterms, a couple percentage points underneath that,” Barnett said. “So cooler weather could keep people inside, so you, yeah you might be, you could be at mid-50s to upper 50s.”