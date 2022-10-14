SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Joe Biden is the least liked politician by South Dakotans according to the latest numbers from the SDSU Poll.

Friday, the poll released their results on the popularity of politicians among the 565 voters polled.

Representative Dusty Johnson came out on top with 52 points followed closely by Senators John Thune (51) and Mike Rounds (50).

Former President Donald Trump’s popularity fell 10 points from a May 2022 poll to 35 points. That’s only 4 points higher than President Joe Biden, the least-liked politician at 31 points among the responders of the poll.

While Governor Kristi Noem had an overall rating of 46 points among Democrats and Republicans, she remains most popular among registered Republicans where she polled at 74.

Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith polled just behind Noem at 41 which reflects the closeness of that race, the SDSU Poll states.

Smith has a higher rating than both Trump and Biden amongst all registered voters.