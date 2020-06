SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The results to the recount for a Sioux Falls City Council race between Theresa Stehly and Alex Jensen are in.

Challenger Alex Jensen beat incumbent Theresa Stehly by 97 votes. The city says Alex Jensen finished with 13,791 and Theresa Stehly finished with 13,694.

This was the first time under the current form of city government that a council race went to a recount.