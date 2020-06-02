Breaking News
Polls close in Eastern South Dakota

Record absentee ballot numbers could slow result reporting

Campaign

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO voting stickers election day vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic means many voters decided to cast their ballots ahead of primary day. Now, election workers are sorting through thousands of absentee ballots.

Across the state, more than 87,000 absentee ballots were cast.

Record absentee ballots in Minnehaha County is slowing the processing of ballots. Election workers hope to soon start running the ballots through the scanners, but can’t report the numbers until 8 p.m., when polls close statewide.

Keep up with the results on our Your Local Election Headquarters page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests