Record absentee ballot numbers could slow result reporting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic means many voters decided to cast their ballots ahead of primary day. Now, election workers are sorting through thousands of absentee ballots.

Across the state, more than 87,000 absentee ballots were cast.

Record absentee ballots in Minnehaha County is slowing the processing of ballots. Election workers hope to soon start running the ballots through the scanners, but can’t report the numbers until 8 p.m., when polls close statewide.

