Rapid City Voters Head To Polls On Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Polls out west will remain open until 7 o'clock in the mountain time zone.
Rapid City voter Don Rausch says voting is an important right of Americans.
"We have a Declaration of Independence and Constitution. It's important to fulfill our duties, a freedom that others in countries do not have," Rausch said.
He voted at the Downtown Rapid City public library Tuesday morning.
