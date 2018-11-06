Project Helps New Tech Students Prepare To Vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Some high schoolers now better understand what's on Tuesday's ballot.

For a school project, the students at New Tech High in Sioux Falls researched their assigned candidate or ballot question.

They presented the information to fellow students, staff and visitors on Monday.

The project even helped inform some students who are voters themselves.

"It's made me look at what we're going to be voting about so I go in informed and not just like, 'Oh, I saw that sign. I saw a sign about that dude.' It's getting me to sit down and think about what I feel is important," student Caitlin Schneider said.

Nearly 30 students presented on Monday.

