Preparing for Election Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’re just two days away from Election Day, and it’s important to be prepared as you head to the polls.

Polling locations in South Dakota are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in your local time zones. Bring with you a government-issued photo ID, so that means a driver’s license, tribal ID, passport or even student IDs. The list of things not to do includes posting photos of the official ballot online. In certain polling locations — such as churches, schools, bars and courthouses — carrying a firearm is not allowed. Also, all campaign materials must remain one hundred feet away from the polling location.

“We’re just asking everybody to be reasonable, be cordial. And after they vote, just to, you know, gather their belongings and head out the door and go about their day,” SD Secretary of State Steve Barnett said.