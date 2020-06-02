Polls open at 7 a.m. for 2020 Primary Election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voices of voters will be heard throughout South Dakota on Tuesday.

Starting at 7 a.m. and continuing until 7 p.m. local time, registered voters will vote for candidates in the U.S. Presidential Election (registered Democrat and Independent voters), U.S. Senate (registered Republican voters) and U.S. House (registered Republican voters).

Voters across the state will also pick candidates for state senators and representatives.

For Sioux Falls voters, the combined city/school election from April was postponed to join the June 2 primary election. All Sioux Falls voters will decide an At Large City Council Member spot between Theresa Stehly and Alex Jensen. Two charter amendments are also on the city election ballot for Charter Amendment A and Charter Amendment B.

Charter Amendment A is whether district seats must reside in the district they hope to represent for a specific period of time. The proposed change would require City Council members representing a district to live in the particular district for at least six months prior to the election.

Charter Amendment B would make sure proposed changes to the Charter Revision Commission would follow requirements at least as stringent as those set in the State Constitution.

Greg Neitzert and Julian Beaudion are running for a city council seat in the Northwest district. Pat Starr is running unopposed in the Northeast district and Marshall Selberg is running unopposed in the Southwest district.

Voter registration for the June primary ended May 18. Voter registration is open for the 2020 General Election until Oct. 19, 2020.

