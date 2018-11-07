Campaign

Polls Close In Eastern South Dakota

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 07:00 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 07:39 PM CST

The polls are now closed in eastern South Dakota 

Most voters in western South Dakota still have one hour to cast votes.

Voters are choosing a new Governor and a new U.S. House of Representative among other statewide offices and ballot issues.   

Early results won’t be released until all the polls in the state are closed. Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest updates. You can watch as the numbers come in on the bottom of your TV screen or online on our KELOLAND.com Election Results Page.

KELOLAND News will continue to monitor the ballot counting process and will track down the election winners. Watch for that coverage on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m., on KELOLAND.com and on our social media accounts.

