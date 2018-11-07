Polls Close In Eastern South Dakota
The polls are now closed in eastern South Dakota
Most voters in western South Dakota still have one hour to cast votes.
Voters are choosing a new Governor and a new U.S. House of Representative among other statewide offices and ballot issues.
Early results won’t be released until all the polls in the state are closed. Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest updates. You can watch as the numbers come in on the bottom of your TV screen or online on our KELOLAND.com Election Results Page.
KELOLAND News will continue to monitor the ballot counting process and will track down the election winners. Watch for that coverage on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m., on KELOLAND.com and on our social media accounts.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
