Polls close in Eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polls are now closed in towns in the central time zone in South Dakota.

Most voters in western South Dakota still have one hour to cast votes. Voters across the state are picking candidates for state senators and representatives, candidates in the U.S. Presidential Election (registered Democrat and Independent voters), U.S. Senate (registered Republican voters) and U.S. House (registered Republican voters).

Early results won’t be released until all the polls in the state are closed after 8 p.m. central time.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest updates. You can watch as the numbers come in on the bottom of your TV screen or online on our KELOLAND.com Election Results Page.

KELOLAND News will continue to monitor the ballot counting process and will track down the election winners. Watch for that coverage on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m., on KELOLAND.com and on our social media accounts.

KELOLAND News is Your Local Election Headquarters; view the special campaign web page for information about both upcoming 2020 elections.