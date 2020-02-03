Northwest Iowa voters prepare for caucuses

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — The country and world’s attention is on southeastern KELOLAND.

A gym in Larchwood, Iowa, hosts an event long circled on the calendar for many, many people: the Iowa caucuses. It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT.

There are various candidates trying to eventually become their party’s nominee in this fall’s national election when President Donald Trump attempts to win re-election. The pathway to that nomination for Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and others starts in Iowa. It’s the first state where Democrats say whom they favor.

At stake in Iowa are 41 delegates for the national convention. The Iowa caucus results will determine which candidate gets how many of those at the Democratic National Convention in July.