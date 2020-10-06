Minnehaha County has received 14,284 absentee ballots as of Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County is on pace for a record amount of absentee ballots for the 2020 General Election.

With Election Day exactly four weeks away, Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz announced 14,284 absentee ballots have been received either by mail, hand delivered to the auditor or in-person voting.

The previous record for absentee ballots was more than 20,000 for the June 2 Primary Election.

Litz advised voters to get absentee ballots turned in a timely manner. If you are within 10 days of the election, Litz suggests hand delivering the absentee ballot.