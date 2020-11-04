Biden wins Minnesota; Smith keeps Senate seat; Peterson out

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Joe Biden has carried Minnesota, turning back President Donald Trump’s push to win the state after coming close four years ago.

Biden won despite getting a late start compared with Trump, who had hoped to become the first Republican to capture Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota won reelection, defeating Republican Jason Lewis, a former talk radio host and former congressman.

Smith was Gov. Mark Dayton’s lieutenant governor when he appointed her senator in 2017. Also winning were incumbent U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Dean Phillips, Betty McCollum, Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber.