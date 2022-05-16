SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With just three weeks until South Dakota’s primary election, we want to help you get to know the candidates.

Since the Democrats running for statewide offices are uncontested, over the next three weeks we will be focusing on the Republican ballot.

We’ve invited the men and women running for Governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate to join us for Inside KELOLAND over the next three weeks ahead of the June 7 primary.

Governor Kristi Noem will face challenger Steve Haugaard in the primary.

Rep. Dusty Johnson is being challenged by Taffy Howard.

Senator John Thune has two challengers: Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry.

If you have any questions for the candidates, we’d like to include them in the conversation. All you need to do is send an email to kelocandidatequestions@nexstar.tv