SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats.

The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House.

Of the 35 Senate seats, 20 districts already have a Republican Senate member elected because there are no opposing candidates. In the House, there are 12 districts that already have Republican House members elected because there are no other opposing candidates.

Each party can have one candidate for the Senate seat and two House candidates for the House seats in a district.

For the Senate seat in District 12, which is made up of south-central Sioux Falls, Jessica Meyers (D-Sioux Falls) and Arch Beal (R-Sioux Falls) are on the ballot. You can see the candidates’ answers to a KELOLAND News Legislative questionnaire below.

In the House race, there are four candidates on the ballot: Kristin Hayward (D-Sioux Falls), Erin Royer (D-Sioux Falls), Greg Jamison (R-Sioux Falls) and Amber Arlint (R-Sioux Falls). You can see the candidates’ answers to a KELOLAND News Legislative questionnaire below.

KELOLAND News gave each candidate more than two weeks to provide answers. This story will be updated with answers and photos from candidates when they are received.