Litz: 27,539 absentee ballots already received in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 general election has already set voting records in Minnehaha County.

At Tuesday’s Minnehaha County Commission meeting, auditor Bob Litz said as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 27,539 absentee ballots have been received by his office. Minnehaha County received 14,921 absentee ballots for the June primaries. For the 2016 general elections — including the presidential contest — Minnehaha County received 18,173 absentee ballots

Litz reported two weeks ago, on Oct. 6, he had received 14,284 absentee ballots.

He told KELOLAND News earlier this month he expects about 35,000 absentee ballots this November.

Monday at 5 p.m. was the voter registration deadline in South Dakota. Litz said his phone didn’t stop ringing on Monday, but his office handled the late rush as best as it could. He added voting registration numbers are up for Republicans, Democrats and Independents in Minnehaha County.

He said Monday’s late rush of voter registrations is likely a precursor to another late rush of absentee ballots closer to Election Day.

He reminded voters, ballots need to be in the auditor’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. He recommended voters with absentee ballots not count on the mail to deliver the ballot within 10 days of Election Day.

Litz said he’ll have over 800 workers for Election Day.