Voters in Lincoln County decided the future of a proposed jail that would house nearly 200 inmates. They voted on whether or not to issue up to $50-million in bonds to pay for a public safety building, that would include not only the jail but also a courtroom, office space for law enforcement and a treasurer’s satellite office.

As of 1:30 a.m., 79% of the votes were in and 67% voted no, while 33% said yes.