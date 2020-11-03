LATEST UPDATES: Election Day 2020 in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voters across the country are heading to cast their votes in the 2020 General Election. KELOLAND News will update this story (just below) throughout the day with the latest developments.

CLICK for Twitter updates from KELOLAND News reporters covering Election Day 2020

7:11 a.m.

Voters have been lining up outside of polling places across Sioux Falls as polls opened at 7 a.m.

Long line of voters outside of First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. #kelonews pic.twitter.com/O8aUyTDZ3H — Kelli Volk (@KELOKelliVolk) November 3, 2020

6:42 a.m.

Voters are starting to line up at polls in Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer spoke with one voter at the Faith Baptist Fellowship Church Tuesday morning.

6:20 a.m.

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barrett told KELOLAND News as of Tuesday morning, more than 205,000 absentee ballots have been cast in South Dakota with nearly 40,000 in Minnehaha County.

Compare that to the 2016 general election: where they saw around 102,000 absentee ballots returned. Which means that we’ve doubled in that time. Barnett says there’s even good chance that the current number of absentee ballots counted could double again Tuesday.

In addition to voting for who should be President of the United States, voters in South Dakota have a handful of other statewide races to decide.