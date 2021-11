PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Kristi Noem wants a second term as South Dakota’s Governor.

She announced she’s running for re-election on Twitter Friday afternoon.

I’m excited to announce that I will be running for re-election as Governor of South Dakota. Together, we’ve accomplished so much…but there is much more we can do. South Dakota’s best days are still ahead. Click here to support our campaign. https://t.co/AGYl4oNKd6 — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 12, 2021

“Together, we’ve accomplished so much…but there is much more we can do. South Dakota’s best days are still ahead,” Governor Noem said via her Twitter.

Noem was elected as the state’s first female governor in 2018 after serving as the U.S. Representative for South Dakota for 8 years.