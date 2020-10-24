Kris Swanson vying to become Minnehaha County’s next treasurer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND News continues our coverage of the 2020 general election, we turn our attention to the race to become Minnehaha County’s next treasurer.

We’ve previously introduced you to Democrat Pat Starr; his opponent in the Minnehaha County treasurer’s office race is Republican Kris Swanson. Swanson lives in rural Minnehaha County, where her three grandkids live just steps away.

“There’s a little path that my grandkids will come through, almost on a daily basis, actually, almost on a daily basis they’ll come up here,” Swanson said. “They’ll just walk in the house, ‘Grandma!’ I love that. I just absolutely love that.”

The mother of three has owned a cheese business and worked as a nurse.

“I love to try new things,” Swanson said. “I love reaching my goals and like, I’ve accomplished this, I want to try the next thing.”

Right now she’s chair of the Minnehaha County Republican Party. She’s running to become the county treasurer because she says it can be managed better. KELOLAND News asked her what that office will look like if she wins.

“Again, I’m going to go back to accountability, innovation and customer service,” Swanson said. “For myself, it is going to be, I will always operate with transparency and integrity.”

She says her experience informs her view of the office she’s seeking.

“Living on a farm, you have to be innovative, so and the other jobs that I’ve done, too, I’ve had to learn to be innovative,” Swanson said. “So I’ve got some really what I think are really good ideas to put, to bring forward in the treasurer’s office.”

KELOLAND News is Your Local Election Headquarters; view the special campaign web page for information about both upcoming 2020 elections.