KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader poll results: “How would you rate President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus?”

Campaign

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the coronavirus pandemic approaches its eighth month, we wanted to know how South Dakota voters feel about President Donald Trump’s response to the virus.

As part of our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader 2020 Election poll, we asked 625 likely voters in South Dakota to respond to a series of questions regarding the upcoming election. Participants were contacted between Oct. 19-21 for the scientific poll.

As of Monday, COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were just under 40,000 total cases. There were more than 11,000 active cases and the state says more than 28,000 people are no longer contagious with the virus. The number of people who have died of COVID-19 was at 375 on Monday.

When it comes to how the president has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, more South Dakotans rate his response as poor (36%) compared to excellent (30%). Twenty percent of poll participants say he’s doing a good job, while 14 percent say his response has been fair.

Take a closer look at the results on our special page on KELOLAND.com

We broke down the results to the question based on demographics and registered voting party information. View those numbers on our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader 2020 Election Poll Results page.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests