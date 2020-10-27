KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader poll results: “How would you rate President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus?”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the coronavirus pandemic approaches its eighth month, we wanted to know how South Dakota voters feel about President Donald Trump’s response to the virus.

As part of our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader 2020 Election poll, we asked 625 likely voters in South Dakota to respond to a series of questions regarding the upcoming election. Participants were contacted between Oct. 19-21 for the scientific poll.

As of Monday, COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were just under 40,000 total cases. There were more than 11,000 active cases and the state says more than 28,000 people are no longer contagious with the virus. The number of people who have died of COVID-19 was at 375 on Monday.

When it comes to how the president has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, more South Dakotans rate his response as poor (36%) compared to excellent (30%). Twenty percent of poll participants say he’s doing a good job, while 14 percent say his response has been fair.

We broke down the results to the question based on demographics and registered voting party information. View those numbers on our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader 2020 Election Poll Results page.

