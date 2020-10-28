KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader Poll: Most South Dakotans think Governor Noem is doing a good job of handling the pandemic

Most South Dakotans think Governor Kristi Noem is doing a good job or even better of handling the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s one of the questions we asked in our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader scientific poll.

Governor Kristi Noem has been adamant about keeping businesses open during the pandemic; trusting citizens to make smart choices.

“I think just no holding us down and locking us down isn’t the best way to go about this pandemic, I think we should have the freedom to choose and govern ourselves versus being governed by the governor,” Danielle Haugan said.

But not everyone feels Noem has taken the leadership role to safely guide us through the pandemic.

She’s been criticized for promoting large events like President Trump’s 4th of July campaign stop at Mount Rushmore, where she was a guest speaker, and the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally where tens of thousands of people gathered. Many came from out of state.

“Not in a very good way at all,” Dave Klein said. “I think the motorcycle rally should have been cancelled, I think there are things that should have been cancelled and it was more about the economics than what it was about our protection,” Dave Klein said.

According to our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader scientific poll which was conducted last week, we asked: How would you rate Noem’s handling of the coronavirus?

33% say she’s doing an excellent job. 21% say Governor Noem is doing a good job, while 17% say fair

and 28% say poor.

Our poll has a margin of error plus or minus 4%.

KELOLAND News reached out to the governor’s office for comment: “Governor Noem appreciates the trust of South Dakotans, and she’ll continue to trust them to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved-ones.”