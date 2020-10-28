KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader Poll: How South Dakotans feel about Gov. Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The majority of South Dakota voters who took part in our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader 2020 Election Poll have a favorable opinion of the state’s governor.

As part of our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader 2020 Election poll, we asked 625 likely voters in South Dakota to respond to a series of questions regarding the upcoming election.

Just over 50 percent of participants said they recognize Governor Kristi Noem’s name and have a favorable opinion of her. Just under a quarter of people asked say they have an unfavorable opinion of Noem and 21 percent say they are neutral or have no opinion about her.

Participants were contacted between Oct. 19-21 for the scientific poll. In the weeks and months leading up to the general election, Noem has been spending time outside of South Dakota,

campaigning for President Trump and other Republican candidates. On Wednesday, she’s scheduled to be in the northeast on the Team Trump bus tour.

We wanted to know how South Dakota voters feel about Noem’s time away from the state. We asked voters if they feel Noem’s political traveling has or has not seriously distracted her from performing her duties as governor. Overall, 58 percent of those asked said it hasn’t been a distraction. A third of respondents said it has been a distraction and nine percent said they were not sure.

Noem was sworn in as South Dakota’s governor in January 2019. More than 20 months into her term as governor, her job approval rating is at 57 percent overall. Thirty-five percent of those asked disapprove of her job performance and eight percent said they are not sure.

For the past seven months, Noem has been overseeing the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. As of Wednesday in South Dakota, there have been 42,000 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the state. Current hospitalizations are at a record high, as are active cases. 384 people have died due to the virus.

When we asked voters in our poll to rate how Noem is handling the coronavirus, 33 percent said she is doing an excellent job. Twenty-eight percent of responses say she’s doing poorly. Twenty-one percent of people believe she’s doing a good job, while 17% say she’d doing fair.

We've broken down the responses to all of the questions in our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader 2020 Election poll on our special page online.