KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader Poll: Governor Noem has a more favorable rating in 2020 than two years ago

Governor Kristi Noem has been in the national spotlight this year, mostly because of how she’s handled the coronavirus pandemic.

According to our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader scientific poll, she’s more popular today with South Dakota voters than she was just two years ago.

From campaign stops for President Trump to large gatherings like the Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park, Governor Noem has never been more controversial.

Her opponents say she could be doing more to protect us from the coronavirus.

“Absolutely, we should have taken precautions, we are seeing spikes many other states are getting to the point where they get to reopen, we never shut down and we are seeing the repercussions of that in deaths, illness, and dangers to our people she should be protecting,” Bryson Rossing said.

But others like the way she has stood firm on keeping businesses open and letting people make their own personal choices.

“I respect her, to have some guts to not just go along with the flow with what was kind of going on and to be willing to live with that and also she trusts people to make good decisions and she’s not trying to get in my personal life,” Carissa Palmberg said.

When we asked voters if they had a favorable or non-favorable opinion of Governor Kristi Noem, 52% replied they had a favorable rating of her while 24% had an unfavorable. 22% were neutral.

That’s better than in 2018 when we asked the same question in a similar poll where Noem had 46% favorable rating compared to a 37% unfavorable rating, 17% remained neutral.

Our poll has a margin of error plus or minus 4%.

We reached out to the Governor’s office for a comment about these numbers. Her office declined our request for an on-camera interview because she’s traveling in the Northeast campaigning for Trump today.