KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader 2020 Poll: Trump vs Biden by gender, age, and region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we told you Sunday, President Donald Trump will win South Dakota next Tuesday by double digits.



According to our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader scientific poll 51% of registered voters like Trump over Joe Biden. But where are those votes coming from? We break them down by gender, age, and region.

You see political yard signs all over Sioux Falls……Trump vs Biden.

“I think I like Biden a little more, at least I dislike him less, at this point, Doug Hair said.

“I like Trump because I’m a Republican and I align more with Republican beliefs and values,” Kayley Lazar said.

“I think there are thousands of people who would make better candidates than them two or better Presidents,” Ed Baatz

According to our scientific poll, when you break down the numbers by region it’s a dead heat in the Sioux Falls metro area where President Trump gets 43% of the vote compared to Joe Biden’s 45% which is within the margin of error.

51% of registered voters East River South like Trump compared to Biden’s 41%.

The numbers are similar East River North 50% to 40%.

The biggest gap is West River where 60% of registered voters like Trump over Biden.

According to our scientific poll, when it comes to gender, 54% of male registered voters like President Trump over Joe Biden, who gets 37%.

Women registered voters like Trump more than Biden. 48% to 43%.

When it comes to age, those over 50 like Trump more than Biden. 54% to 37%.

Those under 50, still like Trump more than Biden 48% to 44%.

Our poll has a margin of error plus or minus 4%.

Tuesday night we look at the numbers to see how South Dakotans feel about President Trump and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.