KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader 2020 Election Poll: Presidential race and marijuana ballot issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On November 3, 2020, American voters will head to the polls to elect our next President. Which candidate is the favorite among voters in South Dakota?

KELOLAND Media Group teamed up with the Argus Leader to conduct a scientific poll on the candidates and ballot issues. Between October 19-21, we asked 625 likely voters in South Dakota to respond to a series of questions regarding the upcoming election.

In our first set of polling numbers before the 2020 general election, we look at two of the biggest issues: the Presidential Race and ballot issues about marijuana.

When it comes to the 2020 Presidential race, we asked if the election were held today who would you vote for? Of the poll participants, 51% said Trump, 40% said Biden and 6% are still undecided.

Take a look at the results based party registration, gender, age and where participants live on our poll results page.

As for how the candidates are viewed in South Dakota, according to our poll, President Donald Trump has a 47% favorable rating compared to a 42% unfavorable rating. Joe Biden has a 35% favorable rating compared to a 51% unfavorable rating.

When it comes to their running makes, Vice President Mike Pence has 44% favorable rating compared to a 31% unfavorable rating. Kamala Harris has 32% favorable rating compared to a 47% unfavorable rating.

Ballot measure Constitutional Amendment A would legalize recreational marijuana. We asked if the election were held today, would you vote yes or no? Just more than half of the participants said they would vote for recreational marijuana, while 44% said no. Five percent are still undecided.

Initiated Measure 26 would legalize medical marijuana. According to our scientific poll, 74% said they would vote yes while 23% said no. Three percent are still undecided.