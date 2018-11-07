Johnson: Top Priority Is Getting Farm Bill Done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - 10:25 p.m.

Dusty Johnson is making plans for his time as a U.S. Representative.

The GOP candidate came out on top over Democratic challenger Tim Bjorkman in Tuesday's election.

Johnson told KELOLAND's Dan Santella that he's ready to get to work. He says his campaign was about a shared vision for the country.

He says he's going to focus on getting on the Ag Committee and Transportation Committee as those two committees are important to South Dakota.

9:33 p.m.

Republican Dusty Johnson is going to represent South Dakota in Congress. Watch his acceptance speech and one-on-one interview with KELOLAND's Dan Santella below.

8:42 p.m.



8:25 p.m.



