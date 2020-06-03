Breaking News
Click to review South Dakota Primary Election Results

Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in South Dakota

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The police killing of George Floyd and the civil and political unrest that’s rocked the nation in the week since has the potential to reshape Joe Biden’s vice-presidential selection process. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in South Dakota.

